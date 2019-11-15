A warming trend takes over

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

31°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 24°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Happy Friday folks! After yet another morning with lows somewhat below freezing, we’ll look for another beautiful day with ample sunshine. Today’s temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy winds.

Saturday continues the warming trend but the wind backs off a bit and clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front that comes in late that night. Sunday morning’s winds crank up to the 20 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 40 but this front will be dry. The wind calms down considerably as the day continues and we’ll heat up to near 60.

Next week brings around warmer than average highs once more.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss