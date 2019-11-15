Happy Friday folks! After yet another morning with lows somewhat below freezing, we’ll look for another beautiful day with ample sunshine. Today’s temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy winds.
Saturday continues the warming trend but the wind backs off a bit and clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front that comes in late that night. Sunday morning’s winds crank up to the 20 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 40 but this front will be dry. The wind calms down considerably as the day continues and we’ll heat up to near 60.
Next week brings around warmer than average highs once more.
Have a lovely weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warming trend takes over
Amarillo28°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas30°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart29°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton31°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa36°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Happy Friday folks! After yet another morning with lows somewhat below freezing, we’ll look for another beautiful day with ample sunshine. Today’s temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy winds.