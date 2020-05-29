Good Friday morning folks. We’re starting out pretty pleasant with mild winds again, and a few sprinkles coming in from the north. The clouds look to thin out quicker than yesterday leading to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s as winds strengthen to the 10 to 20 mph range. A stray shower or storm is possible for northeastern New Mexico but rain chances are extremely low for the rest of us.
That trend continues this weekend, with enough energy for a few cells up around Clayton, Felt, and Wheeless, but the rest of the area will just be warm with temperatures topping out around 90. Winds get a bit stronger for Saturday and Sunday.
Next week keeps the summer heat around though rain chances are looking better for Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warming trend going into the weekend with a few chances for rain
Amarillo55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
