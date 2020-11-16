A warmer week on the way

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good morning to you. We’re looking at an above average day, ahead of a warm November week. Today, the wind will be more mild as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s, so you’ll want a jacket early and short sleeves later.

We’ll continue on a warming trend tomorrow as the wind starts to pick up again. The heat and the breezes get stronger for Wednesday and Thursday, as dry weather persists, but this weekend looks different. The next round of rain showers may come our way Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning, as temperatures back off quite a bit.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

