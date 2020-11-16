Howdy folks and good morning to you. We’re looking at an above average day, ahead of a warm November week. Today, the wind will be more mild as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s, so you’ll want a jacket early and short sleeves later.
We’ll continue on a warming trend tomorrow as the wind starts to pick up again. The heat and the breezes get stronger for Wednesday and Thursday, as dry weather persists, but this weekend looks different. The next round of rain showers may come our way Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning, as temperatures back off quite a bit.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warmer week on the way
Amarillo31°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas31°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford33°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart39°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton30°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa37°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Howdy folks and good morning to you. We’re looking at an above average day, ahead of a warm November week. Today, the wind will be more mild as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s, so you’ll want a jacket early and short sleeves later.