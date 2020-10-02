A warmer but still nice day ahead

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

42°F Broken Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Friday morning. It’s cooler outside than it was yesterday morning but nothing more than a jacket or sweater is needed. We’ll look to heat up warmer for this afternoon with more highs in the 80s with high-level clouds above. Here at the ground level, the wind cranks up to the 15 to 25 mph range, from the southwest.

Another cold front plows through tomorrow, only allowing temperatures to reach the mid 70s with blustery winds, but no rain.

Conditions calm down for Sunday but it’ll be a great afternoon to get outdoors before hotter weather arrives Monday.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

