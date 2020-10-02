Good Friday morning. It’s cooler outside than it was yesterday morning but nothing more than a jacket or sweater is needed. We’ll look to heat up warmer for this afternoon with more highs in the 80s with high-level clouds above. Here at the ground level, the wind cranks up to the 15 to 25 mph range, from the southwest.
Another cold front plows through tomorrow, only allowing temperatures to reach the mid 70s with blustery winds, but no rain.
Conditions calm down for Sunday but it’ll be a great afternoon to get outdoors before hotter weather arrives Monday.
Have a lovely weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warmer but still nice day ahead
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford48°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart44°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton42°F Broken Clouds Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
