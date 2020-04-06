A warm week ahead, with a few storms possible

Clear

Amarillo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

39°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and cool conditions ahead of a nice but warm day. The clouds clear out a bit for the afternoon as we heat up to the 70s and 80s with winds from the southwest. The dryline sets up near our southeastern counties, allowing for a chance for storms to pop up. Small hail and gusty winds could be seen from those cells but severe weather is not very likely. Remember that lightning is always a concern with storms.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are looking dry for all of us as the moisture moves east and we’ll see 80s across the board.

Thursday, the next cold front moves in to bring a few showers as highs drop to the 60s, but we’ll see a slow warming trend going into this next weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

