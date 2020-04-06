A warm week ahead, with a few storms possible

Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and cool conditions ahead of a nice but warm day. The clouds clear out a bit for the afternoon as we heat up to the 70s and 80s with winds from the southwest. The dryline sets up near our southeastern counties, allowing for a chance for storms to pop up. Small hail and gusty winds could be seen from those cells but severe weather is not very likely. Remember that lightning is always a concern with storms.



Tomorrow and Wednesday are looking dry for all of us as the moisture moves east and we’ll see 80s across the board.



Thursday, the next cold front moves in to bring a few showers as highs drop to the 60s, but we’ll see a slow warming trend going into this next weekend.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin