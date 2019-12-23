A warm start to Christmas Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

32°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Mainly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It’s cold enough for an extra layer but it’s not too bad outdoors. Under high-level clouds, we’ll look to warm up to the mid 60s by noon and temperatures top out in the upper 60s and low 70s again.

For Christmas Eve, we’ll get almost as warm but with stronger winds, though clouds will still move overhead. The system coming through doesn’t look to have enough moisture for anything more than sprinkles tomorrow night.

Christmas Day, we will see more sunshine but breezy and dry conditions. This week, it would be a good idea to avoid outdoor burning as the wildfire danger increases.

By Friday, another system moves our way to try to bring rain and potentially snow, but things can change between now and then so stay tuned.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss