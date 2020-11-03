Voter Information Guide

A warm and breezy Election Day

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. For this Election Day, we’re starting off cool enough for a jacket or sweater but once more, it’ll turn out to be a pretty warm day with highs in the 70s, and we’ll even see a few 80s. Winds from the southwest pick up after 9 am, cranking to the 15 to 25 mph range.

Wednesday is shaping up to be just a tad warmer but quite a bit less blustery, and Thursday continues this trend.

We can expect stronger winds on Friday, but they get even more intense over the weekend. It looks like we could see rain showers next Monday as temperatures come down to the 50s.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

