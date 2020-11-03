Good Tuesday morning folks. For this Election Day, we’re starting off cool enough for a jacket or sweater but once more, it’ll turn out to be a pretty warm day with highs in the 70s, and we’ll even see a few 80s. Winds from the southwest pick up after 9 am, cranking to the 15 to 25 mph range.
Wednesday is shaping up to be just a tad warmer but quite a bit less blustery, and Thursday continues this trend.
We can expect stronger winds on Friday, but they get even more intense over the weekend. It looks like we could see rain showers next Monday as temperatures come down to the 50s.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warm and breezy Election Day
Amarillo41°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas42°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford41°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart38°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton43°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa49°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
