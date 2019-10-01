A very wet Wednesday

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. It is a wet Wednesday, thanks to a line of showers and storms that is moving over the western half of the High Plains. Grab you umbrella and watch out for potential flooding as we’re going to continue with this round of rain until late this evening. If you come across water on the road and you can’t tell how deep it is, find another route. Also, watch out for ponding of water on the highways and adjust your speed. Temperatures will only reach the 70s today, with a few 80s to the southeast where rain will be less likely.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to less rain in the area but fog instead as we cool off to the 50s and 60s. Another round of precipitation hits us in the afternoon.

Thursday, temperatures plunge down to the 60s for highs with the next cold front that brings widespread showers again and Friday looks to be about as wet but slightly less chilly.

Dry weather takes over for the weekend.

Enjoy the rain but be careful when driving.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

