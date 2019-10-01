A very wet Wednesday

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. It is a wet Wednesday, thanks to a line of showers and storms that is moving over the western half of the High Plains. Grab you umbrella and watch out for potential flooding as we’re going to continue with this round of rain until late this evening. If you come across water on the road and you can’t tell how deep it is, find another route. Also, watch out for ponding of water on the highways and adjust your speed. Temperatures will only reach the 70s today, with a few 80s to the southeast where rain will be less likely.



Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to less rain in the area but fog instead as we cool off to the 50s and 60s. Another round of precipitation hits us in the afternoon.



Thursday, temperatures plunge down to the 60s for highs with the next cold front that brings widespread showers again and Friday looks to be about as wet but slightly less chilly.



Dry weather takes over for the weekend.



Enjoy the rain but be careful when driving.



Meteorologist Chris Martin