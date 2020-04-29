A very nice break in the heat

Good Wednesday morning everyone. The latest cold front has moved on through, and we’re starting off close to average with lows in the 40s and 50s. The day ahead of us will get breezy at times, but pleasant weather can be expected as we only warm up to the 70s and a few low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.



Enjoy today’s cool-down, because Thursday brings back the heat, with the 80s and 90s returning along with stronger winds. Friday continues this trend, and we’ll see some record highs as a few spots heat up to triple-digits.



We’ll be in the 90s again Saturday but get another brief drop in temperatures by Sunday.



Meteorologist Chris Martin