A very nice break in the heat

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning everyone. The latest cold front has moved on through, and we’re starting off close to average with lows in the 40s and 50s. The day ahead of us will get breezy at times, but pleasant weather can be expected as we only warm up to the 70s and a few low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Enjoy today’s cool-down, because Thursday brings back the heat, with the 80s and 90s returning along with stronger winds. Friday continues this trend, and we’ll see some record highs as a few spots heat up to triple-digits.

We’ll be in the 90s again Saturday but get another brief drop in temperatures by Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

