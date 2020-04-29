Good Wednesday morning everyone. The latest cold front has moved on through, and we’re starting off close to average with lows in the 40s and 50s. The day ahead of us will get breezy at times, but pleasant weather can be expected as we only warm up to the 70s and a few low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Enjoy today’s cool-down, because Thursday brings back the heat, with the 80s and 90s returning along with stronger winds. Friday continues this trend, and we’ll see some record highs as a few spots heat up to triple-digits.
We’ll be in the 90s again Saturday but get another brief drop in temperatures by Sunday.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A very nice break in the heat
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas44°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart48°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa48°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
