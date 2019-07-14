A very hot week ahead.

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a quiet and pleasant night ahead. Lows will drop down into the 60s with plenty of clear skies overhead.

Monday morning will start off with a few spotty clouds followed by a warm and sunny afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s.

Later this week we continue to see temperatures skyrocket all the way back towards the triple-digit mark. We’ll also see much more moisture work its way into the region leading to more muggy conditions and some showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy