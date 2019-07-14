A very hot week ahead.

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

90°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

91°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

93°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

92°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

91°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Haze

Pampa

91°F Haze Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a quiet and pleasant night ahead. Lows will drop down into the 60s with plenty of clear skies overhead.

Monday morning will start off with a few spotty clouds followed by a warm and sunny afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s.

Later this week we continue to see temperatures skyrocket all the way back towards the triple-digit mark. We’ll also see much more moisture work its way into the region leading to more muggy conditions and some showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

