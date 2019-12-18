A very cold start, a pretty nice afternoon

Clear

Amarillo

20°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

21°F Clear Feels like 10°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
22°F A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

16°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

16°F Clear Feels like 6°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

16°F Clear Feels like 8°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

24°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning friends. We’re waking up to another clear and cold start ahead of a nicer afternoon. Under abundant sunshine, we’ll warm up to highs in the 50s with mild winds from the southwest.

Tomorrow, clouds move in overhead as the wind strengthens but we’ll be about as warm as today.

Friday begins a more Fall-like warming trend that brings us highs in the 60s and 70s for the first weekend of Winter.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

