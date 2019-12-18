Good Wednesday morning friends. We’re waking up to another clear and cold start ahead of a nicer afternoon. Under abundant sunshine, we’ll warm up to highs in the 50s with mild winds from the southwest.
Tomorrow, clouds move in overhead as the wind strengthens but we’ll be about as warm as today.
Friday begins a more Fall-like warming trend that brings us highs in the 60s and 70s for the first weekend of Winter.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A very cold start, a pretty nice afternoon
Amarillo20°F Clear Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas21°F Clear Feels like 10°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford16°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart16°F Clear Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton16°F Clear Feels like 8°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa24°F Clear Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
