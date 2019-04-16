A tour of the KAMR Weather App

If you want on-the-go weather updates, download the KAMR Weather App which is available for both iPhone and Android for free. On the app you can sign up and recieve alerts any time of day to keep your family safe during severe weather here on the High Plains. Our app will also notify you to Amber Alerts, and has all of our forecasts to keep you up to date.



Once you have it installed on your phone or tablet, tap the cog button at the top of the screen to adjust your notifications and alerts settings. Here, you can customize the app to send you weather warnings for specific locations and even change how you want to be notified. The bell button will allow you to check out those alerts as needed.



Our daily forecasts take center stage, and you can click on them to read our weather discussions and watch our video forecasts.



Go to the weather maps section to get a second look at our weather graphics, which of course includes the 7 day forecast as well. The same graphics you find on myhighplains.com are ready for you on our weather app.



In the fall and winter, the school closings button will allow you to see if your kiddos are going to be delayed by winter weather or if it’s going to be a snow day instead.



For the latest on precipitation, go to the interactive radar, and find out where it’s raining or snowing, or if thunderstorms are about to affect your day, or look up one of several other weather parameters available, including temperature, wind speeds and the UV index.



If you want your weather outlook down to the hour, you’ll find that information right below the daily forecast section. You can look at the forecast for your current location or others if you’d prefer.



We also have our weather bug that we put in the upper-right corner of your tv screen during severe weather events, to display any warnings in our area that you might need to be aware of.

