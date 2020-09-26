Good Saturday evening, we’ve had record heat for our Saturday with sunny conditions to boot, calm winds as well. Sunday morning we’ll start off in the 50’s as a front plows through bringing out temps closer to more seasonal temps in the 70’s and 80’s across the board with windy conditions towards our late morning/early afternoon hours around 20-30 mph at times. Winds will subside slightly toward our evening hours but we’ll have a windy Monday as well with winds around the same strength with much cooler temps in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Monday we’ll also have a chance for very light sprinkles across the panhandle early on in the morning. Tuesday we’ll have sunny conditions that will prevail over the next several days with highs only in the 70’s and 80’s throughout the week. Have a good weekend!
A toasty Saturday on the High Plains
Amarillo93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 13%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas88°F Clear Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 10%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart89°F Clear Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Mostly clear skies. Becoming windy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa90°F Clear Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous