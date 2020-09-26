A toasty Saturday on the High Plains

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Becoming windy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Becoming windy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had record heat for our Saturday with sunny conditions to boot, calm winds as well. Sunday morning we’ll start off in the 50’s as a front plows through bringing out temps closer to more seasonal temps in the 70’s and 80’s across the board with windy conditions towards our late morning/early afternoon hours around 20-30 mph at times. Winds will subside slightly toward our evening hours but we’ll have a windy Monday as well with winds around the same strength with much cooler temps in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Monday we’ll also have a chance for very light sprinkles across the panhandle early on in the morning. Tuesday we’ll have sunny conditions that will prevail over the next several days with highs only in the 70’s and 80’s throughout the week. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

