A stormy night ahead.

After a warm Wednesday afternoon we’re going to see a stormy night head. Thunderstorms will continue to develop and move through our region overnight tonight some of which could be severe at times.

If a storm is near your location please remain indoors and away from windows as falling hail has the potential to break windows.

Some of tonight’s storms will linger through to early tomorrow morning leading to a rainy start to the day in some spots. During Thursday afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine followed by more storms across our western counties.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

