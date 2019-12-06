Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. It’s another chilly December morning after the latest cold front. You’ll want a jacket for the morning and the afternoon, as we go from lows in the 30s to highs in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Thankfully, today’s wind will be much calmer than yesterday’s.
Temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s for the weekend, but breezy conditions return as well.
The wind turns colder again Monday as another dry front arrives.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A seasonally cool Friday
Amarillo36°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart31°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa35°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
