A seasonally cool Friday

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. It’s another chilly December morning after the latest cold front. You’ll want a jacket for the morning and the afternoon, as we go from lows in the 30s to highs in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Thankfully, today’s wind will be much calmer than yesterday’s.



Temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s for the weekend, but breezy conditions return as well.



The wind turns colder again Monday as another dry front arrives.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin