A seasonally cool Friday

Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. It’s another chilly December morning after the latest cold front. You’ll want a jacket for the morning and the afternoon, as we go from lows in the 30s to highs in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Thankfully, today’s wind will be much calmer than yesterday’s.

Temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s for the weekend, but breezy conditions return as well.

The wind turns colder again Monday as another dry front arrives.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

