A seasonal October day

Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. For this Columbus Day, we’re cooling off quite a bit, thanks to the latest cold front. The strong winds from overnight are dying down, but you’ll want an extra layer before heading out. We’ll look for plenty of sunshine today as temperatures rise only to the 70s with mild winds for most of the area. Breezy conditions come back for our western counties.

The weather roller coaster heads back up hill for tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs returning to the 80s and 90s but then another windy front brings cooler than average temperatures for Thursday.

We could see a few spots freeze on Friday morning before a pleasant weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

