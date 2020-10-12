Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. For this Columbus Day, we’re cooling off quite a bit, thanks to the latest cold front. The strong winds from overnight are dying down, but you’ll want an extra layer before heading out. We’ll look for plenty of sunshine today as temperatures rise only to the 70s with mild winds for most of the area. Breezy conditions come back for our western counties.
The weather roller coaster heads back up hill for tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs returning to the 80s and 90s but then another windy front brings cooler than average temperatures for Thursday.
We could see a few spots freeze on Friday morning before a pleasant weekend.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A seasonal October day
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford43°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart40°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
