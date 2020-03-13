A rainy, chilly, and windy Friday

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

44°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

41°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
21 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
33°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

48°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
17 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
39°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

40°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
21 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
34°F Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
32°F Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
35°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Friday morning folks. We’re waking up to rain moving into the Texas Panhandle from New Mexico and showers will continue throughout the day. It’s going to be a chilly Friday with strong winds from the east so make sure to dress warmly and keep the umbrella with you.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s from morning to afternoon as this system rolls overhead. For our northern counties, a light wintry mix is more of a possibility but impacts to travel look to be low. This afternoon, thunder could be heard to the southwest, along with small hail from some of the stronger cells that develop.

All the precipitation leaves us Saturday as we warm up to the 60s, but then a few more showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday as we cool off a few degrees.

Spring Break begins with unseasonably warm highs in the 70s but the next round of rain comes on St. Patrick’s Day as we cool off.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

