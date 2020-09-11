A pleasant start to a seasonal weekend

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

58°F Few Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday morning everyone, we’ve had a few showers pass by some of our southeastern counties in our early morning hours, a few of us will see cloud cover to begin the day but rain chances are low for the majority of us.

We’ll warm up to daytime highs in the 70’s with sunny conditions to follow as well. Calm winds throughout the day take us into a cooler start for Saturday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s but yet another sunny day as well with highs reaching the seasonal mid 80’s.

Sunday more of the same with calm winds, sunny conditions and seasonal temperatures.

Monday through Thursday we’ll have little to no rain chances in sight with mostly sunny conditions and highs remaining in the low to mid 80’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

