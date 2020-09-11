A pleasant start to a seasonal weekend

Good Friday morning everyone, we’ve had a few showers pass by some of our southeastern counties in our early morning hours, a few of us will see cloud cover to begin the day but rain chances are low for the majority of us.

We’ll warm up to daytime highs in the 70’s with sunny conditions to follow as well. Calm winds throughout the day take us into a cooler start for Saturday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s but yet another sunny day as well with highs reaching the seasonal mid 80’s.

Sunday more of the same with calm winds, sunny conditions and seasonal temperatures.

Monday through Thursday we’ll have little to no rain chances in sight with mostly sunny conditions and highs remaining in the low to mid 80’s. Have a great weekend!

More from MyHighPlains.com: