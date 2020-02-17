Good Monday morning folks and Happy Presidents’ Day! The much warmer-than-average weather from this weekend continues today. We do have some patchy fog over our eastern counties but we’ll see a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Tonight, a quick-moving disturbance will try to bring a mix of freezing rain and snow for our far northwestern counties but the rest of the day will be cloudy and colder across the area. Temperatures top out in the 30s and 40s tomorrow.
Wednesday looks to be a few degrees colder, and Thursday even more so, but Thursday brings a mixture of rain and snow to the High Plains, with snow more likely along and north of I-40. That round of precipitation clears out on Friday morning.
Enjoy your day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A nice start to a much colder week
Amarillo41°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas38°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford42°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart36°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa41°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
