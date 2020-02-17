A nice start to a much colder week

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

36°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Monday morning folks and Happy Presidents’ Day! The much warmer-than-average weather from this weekend continues today. We do have some patchy fog over our eastern counties but we’ll see a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight, a quick-moving disturbance will try to bring a mix of freezing rain and snow for our far northwestern counties but the rest of the day will be cloudy and colder across the area. Temperatures top out in the 30s and 40s tomorrow.

Wednesday looks to be a few degrees colder, and Thursday even more so, but Thursday brings a mixture of rain and snow to the High Plains, with snow more likely along and north of I-40. That round of precipitation clears out on Friday morning.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

