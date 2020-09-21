Hello folks and good Monday morning. Our streak of nice and not-too-hot weather continues on. We’re dropping to lows in the upper 40s and 50s and the wind won’t even be as breezy as it was this weekend. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s under another hazy sky.
Tuesday keeps this going for the first day of Fall and we’ll see more of the same on Wednesday, just with a few more clouds.
We will get on a warming trend Thursday that continues into this coming weekend with more 90s likely.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A nice last day of Summer
Amarillo52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hello folks and good Monday morning. Our streak of nice and not-too-hot weather continues on. We’re dropping to lows in the upper 40s and 50s and the wind won’t even be as breezy as it was this weekend. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s under another hazy sky.