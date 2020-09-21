A nice last day of Summer

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Our streak of nice and not-too-hot weather continues on. We’re dropping to lows in the upper 40s and 50s and the wind won’t even be as breezy as it was this weekend. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s under another hazy sky.

Tuesday keeps this going for the first day of Fall and we’ll see more of the same on Wednesday, just with a few more clouds.

We will get on a warming trend Thursday that continues into this coming weekend with more 90s likely.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

