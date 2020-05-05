A nice cool-down in May

Overcast

Amarillo

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re cooling off today and though the wind is a bit brisk out there, it’ll die down as we get past sunrise. Temperatures have dropped to the 40s and 50s under a partly cloudy sky but this afternoon the sky clears up quite a bit as we heat up to highs in the 70s, making for a lovely Cinco de Mayo.

Tomorrow starts out cool and calm but we’ll see highs up around 80.

The warming trend continues Thursday as we get back to the 90s but thunderstorm chances rise for our eastern counties for the afternoon.

By Friday, the next strong cold front arrives and drops our highs to the much cooler 60s.

Enjoy the weather and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

