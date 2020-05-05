A nice cool-down in May

Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re cooling off today and though the wind is a bit brisk out there, it’ll die down as we get past sunrise. Temperatures have dropped to the 40s and 50s under a partly cloudy sky but this afternoon the sky clears up quite a bit as we heat up to highs in the 70s, making for a lovely Cinco de Mayo.



Tomorrow starts out cool and calm but we’ll see highs up around 80.



The warming trend continues Thursday as we get back to the 90s but thunderstorm chances rise for our eastern counties for the afternoon.



By Friday, the next strong cold front arrives and drops our highs to the much cooler 60s.



Enjoy the weather and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin