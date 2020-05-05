Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re cooling off today and though the wind is a bit brisk out there, it’ll die down as we get past sunrise. Temperatures have dropped to the 40s and 50s under a partly cloudy sky but this afternoon the sky clears up quite a bit as we heat up to highs in the 70s, making for a lovely Cinco de Mayo.
Tomorrow starts out cool and calm but we’ll see highs up around 80.
The warming trend continues Thursday as we get back to the 90s but thunderstorm chances rise for our eastern counties for the afternoon.
By Friday, the next strong cold front arrives and drops our highs to the much cooler 60s.
Enjoy the weather and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A nice cool-down in May
Amarillo52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas49°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
