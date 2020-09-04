A nice and warm Labor Day Weekend

Howdy friends and good Friday morning. If you liked the weather from yesterday, today is looking very similar, with milder winds and temperatures just a few degrees above average. We’re starting out a bit humid but pleasant and we’ll heat up to highs around 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

The holiday weekend keeps this trend going but the wind strengthens a bit for Sunday and Monday as we tack on a few more degrees.

Tuesday, the nice weather leaves in a big way as a very strong cold front hits with howling winds from the north, much cooler temperatures, and even a chance at a rain showers. We’ll wake up on Wednesday morning to cold winds, with lows in the 30s and 40, and the weather gets only slightly better for the afternoon. This scenario is still fairly far out, so stay tuned for changes in the forecast.

Have a wonderful Labor Day Weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

