A nice afternoon before the next chance for storms

Good Monday morning folks. Clouds and damp weather linger on this morning with lowered visibility due to fog for a few spots. We’ll even see a few more pockets of rain for our southeastern counties early on. A jacket or sweater will be needed before heading outdoors as we’re pretty chilly. This afternoon, the clouds start to break up and we’ll see a bit of sunshine as temperatures rise to the 60s and 70s.



For St. Patrick’s Day, we’re looking for the next chance for severe storms, with a few possible tomorrow morning, and then another round likely in the afternoon hours as we heat up to the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow’s storms will be capable of large hail and strong downburst winds but the tornado threat will be present, even if very low. We’ll have updates here on myhighplains.com for severe weather.



Storms will clear out Wednesday morning and then return that evening after we see highs in the 70s. Thursday looks to be quite a bit drier with much stronger winds from the southwest.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin