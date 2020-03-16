A nice afternoon before the next chance for storms

Overcast

Amarillo

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

37°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
45°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
51°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

45°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

40°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
47°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. Clouds and damp weather linger on this morning with lowered visibility due to fog for a few spots. We’ll even see a few more pockets of rain for our southeastern counties early on. A jacket or sweater will be needed before heading outdoors as we’re pretty chilly. This afternoon, the clouds start to break up and we’ll see a bit of sunshine as temperatures rise to the 60s and 70s.

For St. Patrick’s Day, we’re looking for the next chance for severe storms, with a few possible tomorrow morning, and then another round likely in the afternoon hours as we heat up to the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow’s storms will be capable of large hail and strong downburst winds but the tornado threat will be present, even if very low. We’ll have updates here on myhighplains.com for severe weather.

Storms will clear out Wednesday morning and then return that evening after we see highs in the 70s. Thursday looks to be quite a bit drier with much stronger winds from the southwest.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

