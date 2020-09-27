A Much Cooler Sunday

Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sunday morning we’ll start off in the 50’s as a front plows through bringing out temps closer to more seasonal temps in the 70’s and 80’s across the board with windy conditions towards our late morning/early afternoon hours around 20-30 mph at times. Winds will subside slightly toward our evening hours but we’ll have a windy Monday as well with winds around the same strength with much cooler temps in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Monday we’ll also have a chance for very light sprinkles across the panhandle early on in the morning. Tuesday we’ll have sunny conditions that will prevail over the next several days with highs only in the 70’s and 80’s throughout the week. Have a good weekend!

