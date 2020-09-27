Sunday morning we’ll start off in the 50’s as a front plows through bringing out temps closer to more seasonal temps in the 70’s and 80’s across the board with windy conditions towards our late morning/early afternoon hours around 20-30 mph at times. Winds will subside slightly toward our evening hours but we’ll have a windy Monday as well with winds around the same strength with much cooler temps in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Monday we’ll also have a chance for very light sprinkles across the panhandle early on in the morning. Tuesday we’ll have sunny conditions that will prevail over the next several days with highs only in the 70’s and 80’s throughout the week. Have a good weekend!
A Much Cooler Sunday
Amarillo67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 23 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 20 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 20 mph NW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous