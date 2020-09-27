A Much Cooler Sunday

Good Saturday evening, we've had record heat for our Saturday with sunny conditions to boot, calm winds as well. Sunday morning we'll start off in the 50's as a front plows through bringing out temps closer to more seasonal temps in the 70's and 80's across the board with windy conditions towards our late morning/early afternoon hours around 20-30 mph at times. Winds will subside slightly toward our evening hours but we'll have a windy Monday as well with winds around the same strength with much cooler temps in the 60's and lows in the 40's. Monday we'll also have a chance for very light sprinkles across the panhandle early on in the morning. Tuesday we'll have sunny conditions that will prevail over the next several days with highs only in the 70's and 80's throughout the week. Have a good weekend!