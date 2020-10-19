A misty start to a nice October day

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

41°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

41°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good Monday morning. Cold weather continues today, with clouds and low visibility at times. The misty start gives way to a mostly sunny afternoon, but not until at least midday. We’ll heat up to highs in the 60s to the east and 80s to the west, with the rest of us topping out in the 70s.

The clouds return tonight but we won’t be so cold, only getting down to the 40s and 50s. Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures soar to the 80s with breezy winds at times.

Friday gets colder and windy once more but rain chances are still looking low for this week.

Have a great rest of your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

