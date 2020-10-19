Howdy folks and good Monday morning. Cold weather continues today, with clouds and low visibility at times. The misty start gives way to a mostly sunny afternoon, but not until at least midday. We’ll heat up to highs in the 60s to the east and 80s to the west, with the rest of us topping out in the 70s.
The clouds return tonight but we won’t be so cold, only getting down to the 40s and 50s. Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures soar to the 80s with breezy winds at times.
Friday gets colder and windy once more but rain chances are still looking low for this week.
Have a great rest of your day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A misty start to a nice October day
Amarillo38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton41°F Overcast Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa41°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
