A mild start to the week

Good Evening!

After a sunny and pleasant weekend, we’re expecting a slightly cooler but still sunny start to the week. Daytime highs will be topping out in the 50s and 60s which will be slightly below average but still nice overall.

Later this week we will see a cold front move through the region which will drop temperatures down into the 40s and also bring with it a chance for some scattered showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Next weekend we see some more sunshine but still cool day time highs.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy