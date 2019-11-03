A mild start to the week

Weather

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening!

After a sunny and pleasant weekend, we’re expecting a slightly cooler but still sunny start to the week. Daytime highs will be topping out in the 50s and 60s which will be slightly below average but still nice overall.

Later this week we will see a cold front move through the region which will drop temperatures down into the 40s and also bring with it a chance for some scattered showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Next weekend we see some more sunshine but still cool day time highs.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

