A mild first weekend of November

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

35°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello!

After a chilly and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’ll continue to see more clear skies overnight into Sunday. High pressure will continue to sit over the region throughout the weekend helping to keep skies clear and temperatures mild.

Overnight Sunday into Monday a weak cold front will move through the region but day time highs will only be slightly cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Later this week another stronger front will move through the region leading to a chance for some scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy