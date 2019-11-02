A mild first weekend of November

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello!

After a chilly and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’ll continue to see more clear skies overnight into Sunday. High pressure will continue to sit over the region throughout the weekend helping to keep skies clear and temperatures mild.

Overnight Sunday into Monday a weak cold front will move through the region but day time highs will only be slightly cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Later this week another stronger front will move through the region leading to a chance for some scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

