A mild day before the next round of rain

Clear

Amarillo

25°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

21°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

24°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

21°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

24°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’ll look for a slight uptick in temperatures for the daylight hours, after morning lows in the 20s and low 30s. High-level clouds will increase in coverage as the day goes on. You’ll want an extra layer early on, and then a light jacket should suffice for the afternoon.

We’ll cool off tomorrow to highs in the 40s under a cloudy sky with a few rain showers moving in after 3 pm with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph. A few snow flakes may mix in at times but we’ll be too warm at the surface for anything to stick.

The rain clears out Wednesday morning before we heat back up to the 50s but the temperature roller coaster continues to the weekend when we get on a more substantial warming trend.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

