A mild day before the next round of rain

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’ll look for a slight uptick in temperatures for the daylight hours, after morning lows in the 20s and low 30s. High-level clouds will increase in coverage as the day goes on. You’ll want an extra layer early on, and then a light jacket should suffice for the afternoon.



We’ll cool off tomorrow to highs in the 40s under a cloudy sky with a few rain showers moving in after 3 pm with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph. A few snow flakes may mix in at times but we’ll be too warm at the surface for anything to stick.



The rain clears out Wednesday morning before we heat back up to the 50s but the temperature roller coaster continues to the weekend when we get on a more substantial warming trend.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin