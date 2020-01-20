Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’ll look for a slight uptick in temperatures for the daylight hours, after morning lows in the 20s and low 30s. High-level clouds will increase in coverage as the day goes on. You’ll want an extra layer early on, and then a light jacket should suffice for the afternoon.
We’ll cool off tomorrow to highs in the 40s under a cloudy sky with a few rain showers moving in after 3 pm with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph. A few snow flakes may mix in at times but we’ll be too warm at the surface for anything to stick.
The rain clears out Wednesday morning before we heat back up to the 50s but the temperature roller coaster continues to the weekend when we get on a more substantial warming trend.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A mild day before the next round of rain
Amarillo25°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas21°F Clear Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford24°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart21°F Clear Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton24°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa28°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
