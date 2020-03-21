A little rain tonight, warmer weather tomorrow

Overcast

Amarillo

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening. We saw some sunshine today but mostly clouds that will linger tonight. A minor disturbance will try to bring a few rain showers to the area after sunset, but most of us will miss out on precipitation. Clouds blanket the Panhandles tonight and continue into Sunday morning, as we cool off to lows in the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing.

High-level clouds continue to move overhead tomorrow as highs increase to the 60s and 70s with southwest winds, making for a pretty nice day to be outside.

Monday, the dryline looks like it stays in Oklahoma so we’ll look for dry and breezy weather as temperatures continue on a warming trend.

By the middle of the week, temperatures in the 80s will be more common as the strong winds keep coming.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

