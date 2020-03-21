Howdy folks and good Saturday evening. We saw some sunshine today but mostly clouds that will linger tonight. A minor disturbance will try to bring a few rain showers to the area after sunset, but most of us will miss out on precipitation. Clouds blanket the Panhandles tonight and continue into Sunday morning, as we cool off to lows in the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing.
High-level clouds continue to move overhead tomorrow as highs increase to the 60s and 70s with southwest winds, making for a pretty nice day to be outside.
Monday, the dryline looks like it stays in Oklahoma so we’ll look for dry and breezy weather as temperatures continue on a warming trend.
By the middle of the week, temperatures in the 80s will be more common as the strong winds keep coming.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A little rain tonight, warmer weather tomorrow
Amarillo42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton48°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
