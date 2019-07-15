A hot week ahead

After a warm and sunny Monday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice night ahead. Lows will drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s with some scattered clouds overhead. We could see just a few showers and thunderstorms but overall most of the region will be seeing a calm night ahead.

Tuesday morning will start off mostly sunny and mild. During the afternoon we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds and some very warm conditions. Day time highs will top out in the upper 90s and triple digits. Please remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day and limit outdoor activity if at all possible.

Hot conditions will continue to linger all the way throughout the remainder of this week so please remain safe.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy