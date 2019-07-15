A hot week ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

94°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

91°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

95°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

95°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

94°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

94°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

After a warm and sunny Monday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice night ahead. Lows will drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s with some scattered clouds overhead. We could see just a few showers and thunderstorms but overall most of the region will be seeing a calm night ahead.

Tuesday morning will start off mostly sunny and mild. During the afternoon we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds and some very warm conditions. Day time highs will top out in the upper 90s and triple digits. Please remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day and limit outdoor activity if at all possible.

Hot conditions will continue to linger all the way throughout the remainder of this week so please remain safe.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss