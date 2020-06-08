A hot start to the week; cooling down soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Cristobal remains a mid-grade tropical storm with winds sustained at 50 mph. While conditions have been deteriorating overnight with outer rain bands coming ashore in the central Gulf, tropical-storm-force winds should arrive in the next few hours to the western Florida panhandle, southern Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Landfall occurred around 6:10 p.m. and no further strengthening is forecast. Cristobal's structure remains asymmetric with strong storms well to the east of the center. Florida has been experiencing tropical downpours for several days even though the center of the storm is in the middle of the Gulf over 400 miles away. Heavy rain will continue in the southeast along and east of the Mississippi River today with totals up to 10 inches.