Hello folks and good Monday morning. Another hot June day is ahead of us but we’re looking for a big cool-down tomorrow. Today, we’ll see a sunny sky and breezy winds will continue, at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures soar back to the upper 90s and low 100s, so try to stay cool.
A windy cold front plows on through the High Plains tonight, with winds tomorrow morning at 30 to 40 mph as we cool down to the 50s and low 60s. We’ll only warm up to the 70s and 80s Tuesday, but this front will not have any precipitation with with, except maybe sprinkles for our northern counties.
Hot weather returns for the rest of the week but we may have enough moisture for hit-or-miss thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
Have a great day and stay out of the heat if you can!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A hot start to the week; cooling down soon
Amarillo74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 25 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 23 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford76°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 27 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart76°F Clear Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 23 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton77°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa78°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 28 mph S
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
