A hot start to the week; cooling down soon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
55°F Clear and windy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
27 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
28 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Another hot June day is ahead of us but we’re looking for a big cool-down tomorrow. Today, we’ll see a sunny sky and breezy winds will continue, at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures soar back to the upper 90s and low 100s, so try to stay cool.

A windy cold front plows on through the High Plains tonight, with winds tomorrow morning at 30 to 40 mph as we cool down to the 50s and low 60s. We’ll only warm up to the 70s and 80s Tuesday, but this front will not have any precipitation with with, except maybe sprinkles for our northern counties.

Hot weather returns for the rest of the week but we may have enough moisture for hit-or-miss thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day and stay out of the heat if you can!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss