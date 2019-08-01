A hot start to August

Fair

Amarillo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
70°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Morning!

We are expecting more triple-digit heat throughout the region today. Here in Amarillo, we’re expecting the day time high to top out at 100 while other parts of the region will be seeing temperatures up to 105.

During the afternoon we’ll also be seeing lots of sunshine and low humidity. Please remember to stay hydrated and if you work outside remember to take frequent breaks to prevent heat-related illness.

Looking forward to the weekend we do see a cooldown on the way after a cold front sweeps across the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 105° / 2012

Record Low: 55° / 1925

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 81°

6″: 82°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.89″ / +0.05″

Year to Date: 13.46″ / +1.10″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.53″

AM Humidity: 54%

PM Humidity: 19%

