A hot start to August

We are expecting more triple-digit heat throughout the region today. Here in Amarillo, we’re expecting the day time high to top out at 100 while other parts of the region will be seeing temperatures up to 105.

During the afternoon we’ll also be seeing lots of sunshine and low humidity. Please remember to stay hydrated and if you work outside remember to take frequent breaks to prevent heat-related illness.

Looking forward to the weekend we do see a cooldown on the way after a cold front sweeps across the region.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 105° / 2012

Record Low: 55° / 1925

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 81°

6″: 82°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.89″ / +0.05″

Year to Date: 13.46″ / +1.10″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.53″

AM Humidity: 54%

PM Humidity: 19%