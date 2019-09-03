A hot first day back

Breaking News
Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s a pretty pleasant and comfortable start to the day with lows in the 60s and low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine before clouds develop after 12 pm and we top out in the low to mid 90s. There is a low-end chance for a thunderstorm or two up in the western Oklahoma Panhandle thanks to the next front to move our way but the rest of us will stay dry.

Highs back off a few degrees for Wednesday as the wind comes in from the southeast but the front will move back north. The weather will then get hotter as we close in on the weekend, but the chance for storms gets better Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

