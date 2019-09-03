Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s a pretty pleasant and comfortable start to the day with lows in the 60s and low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine before clouds develop after 12 pm and we top out in the low to mid 90s. There is a low-end chance for a thunderstorm or two up in the western Oklahoma Panhandle thanks to the next front to move our way but the rest of us will stay dry.
Highs back off a few degrees for Wednesday as the wind comes in from the southeast but the front will move back north. The weather will then get hotter as we close in on the weekend, but the chance for storms gets better Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A hot first day back
Amarillo65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton66°F Fair Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
