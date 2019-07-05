A hot finale to the week

Breaking News
Fair

Amarillo

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
68°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
65°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
66°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
64°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

80°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Happy Friday folks! We’re still looking at a hot end to the week but a few folks may get to cool off with thundershowers moving in. This morning, the sky is pretty clear and temperatures are warmer than average. We’ll top out in the 90s and a few 100s for the afternoon hours as a few storms develop, mainly from the west and move into the Panhandles. The chance for rain is not high enough for you to cancel any outdoor plans, but be able to head indoors if a storm gets close.

A few storms may hang around overnight, slow to clear out on Saturday morning. A weak frontal boundary will help take the edge off the heat for tomorrow, allowing us to only heat up to highs in the 80s and low 90s. We’ll also have the next round of thunderstorms coming in for the evening. The chance for rain for Sunday will be about the same for the same time period, but drops off for a few days next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

