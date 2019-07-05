Happy Friday folks! We’re still looking at a hot end to the week but a few folks may get to cool off with thundershowers moving in. This morning, the sky is pretty clear and temperatures are warmer than average. We’ll top out in the 90s and a few 100s for the afternoon hours as a few storms develop, mainly from the west and move into the Panhandles. The chance for rain is not high enough for you to cancel any outdoor plans, but be able to head indoors if a storm gets close.
A few storms may hang around overnight, slow to clear out on Saturday morning. A weak frontal boundary will help take the edge off the heat for tomorrow, allowing us to only heat up to highs in the 80s and low 90s. We’ll also have the next round of thunderstorms coming in for the evening. The chance for rain for Sunday will be about the same for the same time period, but drops off for a few days next week.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A hot finale to the week
Amarillo75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas77°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford76°F Fair Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton78°F Fair Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa80°F Fair Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
