Good Saturday evening, we’ll be tracking storms moving into our western counties this evening which will stay under severe limits. Amarillo has a slight chance for rain this evening but east of the city the chances drop off significantly. Highs topping out in the 90’s and low 100’s. Sunday we’ll start with yet another humid morning with highs in the 90’s and low 100’s with another chance for rain developing in our southwestern counties mostly, dying out as they try to make their way to the city. Monday we’ll have storms developing north and south with Amarillo in-between the activity so we may see rain on Monday as well with highs in the 90’s. Tuesday we will wrap up those rain chances and temps slightly cooler in the mid 90’s. Wednesday through Friday seem to be dry at this point with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s until Saturday where rain chances return! Have a great weekend!
A Hot August weekend with rain chances
Amarillo98°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas96°F Clear Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford96°F Clear Feels like 96°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart100°F Clear Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton97°F Clear Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 71F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa98°F Clear Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous