A Hot August weekend with rain chances

Good Saturday evening, we’ll be tracking storms moving into our western counties this evening which will stay under severe limits. Amarillo has a slight chance for rain this evening but east of the city the chances drop off significantly. Highs topping out in the 90’s and low 100’s. Sunday we’ll start with yet another humid morning with highs in the 90’s and low 100’s with another chance for rain developing in our southwestern counties mostly, dying out as they try to make their way to the city. Monday we’ll have storms developing north and south with Amarillo in-between the activity so we may see rain on Monday as well with highs in the 90’s. Tuesday we will wrap up those rain chances and temps slightly cooler in the mid 90’s. Wednesday through Friday seem to be dry at this point with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s until Saturday where rain chances return! Have a great weekend!