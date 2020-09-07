A hot and breezy Labor day before a major cool-down

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
67°F Windy with a few clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Happy Labor Day folks! If you’ve enjoyed the heat this summer, make sure to relish in it today, because temperatures drop like crazy tomorrow and the few days after with a strong cold front arriving. Today will be hazy and hot with highs in the 90s and 100s, with breezy winds from the southwest. Smoke from wildfires in Colorado will continue to hang over us.

During the day tomorrow, the wind turns in from the north at 20 to 35 mph with gusts up around 50 as we go from morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s to the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. We’re looking at rain showers across the High Plains from the middle of the day on, though the higher elevations in New Mexico could see some snow mixed in but most of us will miss out on it.

Wednesday morning, temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s with a few spots seeing their first freeze, again up to the northwest, while the winds continue to be brisk. That afternoon, we’ll only heat up to the 40s and 50s for highs. A few more rain showers will be possible Thursday as we get back to the 60s.

Warmer weather takes over from Friday into the weekend as we get back to average temperatures.

Have a great holiday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

