Howdy folks and good Monday morning. It’s a cold start to this December day, but the weather will be nicer for the next few afternoons. We can look forward to a mostly sunny sky as temperatures rebound to the 60s with southwest winds. The wind will be breezy through noon but then calm down a bit as we get closer to sunset.
We’ll keep with the 60s for highs tomorrow and Wednesday but the middle of the week brings more clouds our way, and we could catch some light rain on Thursday as the next upper-level system rolls through. Temperatures fall back to the 50s for Thursday and Friday but start rising again this weekend.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A frosty start, and a nice afternoon
Amarillo26°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas28°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford33°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart24°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton25°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa27°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
