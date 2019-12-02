A frosty start, and a nice afternoon

Clear

Amarillo

26°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good Monday morning. It’s a cold start to this December day, but the weather will be nicer for the next few afternoons. We can look forward to a mostly sunny sky as temperatures rebound to the 60s with southwest winds. The wind will be breezy through noon but then calm down a bit as we get closer to sunset.

We’ll keep with the 60s for highs tomorrow and Wednesday but the middle of the week brings more clouds our way, and we could catch some light rain on Thursday as the next upper-level system rolls through. Temperatures fall back to the 50s for Thursday and Friday but start rising again this weekend.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

