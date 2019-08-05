A few storms with the heat

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. We certainly could use more rain and less heat, but we’ll try for that first one later on this afternoon. Another hot day is on tap, with temperatures rising to the 80s by 12 pm, and we’ll top out in the 90s and perhaps a few 100s. The wind won’t be much help, coming in from the south at 5 to 15 mph. A few thunderstorms look to form in New Mexico and move into the Texas Panhandle after 5 pm, but they’ll be pretty hit-or-miss.



We’ll get on a warming trend this week, with slightly hotter weather tomorrow and a few more spotty storms possible.



Highs will be right around 100 from Wednesday on, but a few more storms could be seen in the area to try to cool things down.



Stay cool out there and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin