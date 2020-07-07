Good Tuesday morning friends. We’re getting hotter as this week continues but less humid. We’re starting out with a much clearer sky and lows in the 60s and 70s with mild winds. The day ahead of us will bring average July highs in the 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible after 5 pm out in New Mexico and there’s a slim chance for one or two to make it to the western Texas Panhandle but most of us will once more miss out on rain.
Tomorrow, most of the area will be close to 100 degrees under a mostly sunny sky as rain chances drop off.
Thursday and Friday continue on with the triple-digit heat that comes back this weekend as well.
Have a wonderful day and try to stay cool.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few storms but plenty of heat
Amarillo68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Good Tuesday morning friends. We’re getting hotter as this week continues but less humid. We’re starting out with a much clearer sky and lows in the 60s and 70s with mild winds. The day ahead of us will bring average July highs in the 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible after 5 pm out in New Mexico and there’s a slim chance for one or two to make it to the western Texas Panhandle but most of us will once more miss out on rain.