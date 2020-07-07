A few storms but plenty of heat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning friends. We’re getting hotter as this week continues but less humid. We’re starting out with a much clearer sky and lows in the 60s and 70s with mild winds. The day ahead of us will bring average July highs in the 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible after 5 pm out in New Mexico and there’s a slim chance for one or two to make it to the western Texas Panhandle but most of us will once more miss out on rain.

Tomorrow, most of the area will be close to 100 degrees under a mostly sunny sky as rain chances drop off.

Thursday and Friday continue on with the triple-digit heat that comes back this weekend as well.

Have a wonderful day and try to stay cool.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss