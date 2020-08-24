A few morning storms and then more hot and sunny weather

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Monday morning folks. Hot and dry weather continues on for most of us this week, with the exception of a line of thunderstorms in the western Texas Panhandle. These cells will be dying out a couple of hours past sunrise and then it’s back to sunny weather for the remainder of the day. Temperatures continue to top out above average, in the 90s with mild winds generally from the south.

Tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine and hotter-than-average conditions and we’ll stay on this trend for the rest of the week, with highs inching up even hotter.

This weekend, rain comes back with afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Stay cool out there and have a good day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

