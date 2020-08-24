Good Monday morning folks. Hot and dry weather continues on for most of us this week, with the exception of a line of thunderstorms in the western Texas Panhandle. These cells will be dying out a couple of hours past sunrise and then it’s back to sunny weather for the remainder of the day. Temperatures continue to top out above average, in the 90s with mild winds generally from the south.
Tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine and hotter-than-average conditions and we’ll stay on this trend for the rest of the week, with highs inching up even hotter.
This weekend, rain comes back with afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Stay cool out there and have a good day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few morning storms and then more hot and sunny weather
