A few more storms this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Light Rain with Thunder

Amarillo

62°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 62°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Dumas

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Hereford

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
T-Storm

Pampa

66°F T-Storm Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. A few storms have developed overnight, and continue in the Texas Panhandle but are weakening, so most of us will have a rain-free morning. Temperatures have bottomed out in the 60s and low 70s but a hotter day is ahead of us. We’ll heat up to the mid and upper 90s with a few spots closing in on 100. The wind picks up through the middle of the day, but it wont’ be too intense. There will be enough energy overhead for a few afternoon thunderstorms to pop up, and a few of those cells will be capable of strong downburst winds, so be able to head indoors if a storm gets close to your location.

Friday ups our day time highs a few degrees, meaning sporadic 100s in the area while we reach about 99 here in town. Precipitation will be on an isolated basis again, but for the weekend we’ll see triple-digits with no rain, as the high pressure system returns to the Panhandles.

We’ll see 100s going into next week, but a minor cool-down is on the way by Tuesday.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss