A few more storms this week

Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. A few storms have developed overnight, and continue in the Texas Panhandle but are weakening, so most of us will have a rain-free morning. Temperatures have bottomed out in the 60s and low 70s but a hotter day is ahead of us. We’ll heat up to the mid and upper 90s with a few spots closing in on 100. The wind picks up through the middle of the day, but it wont’ be too intense. There will be enough energy overhead for a few afternoon thunderstorms to pop up, and a few of those cells will be capable of strong downburst winds, so be able to head indoors if a storm gets close to your location.



Friday ups our day time highs a few degrees, meaning sporadic 100s in the area while we reach about 99 here in town. Precipitation will be on an isolated basis again, but for the weekend we’ll see triple-digits with no rain, as the high pressure system returns to the Panhandles.



We’ll see 100s going into next week, but a minor cool-down is on the way by Tuesday.



Stay cool and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin