Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. A few storms have developed overnight, and continue in the Texas Panhandle but are weakening, so most of us will have a rain-free morning. Temperatures have bottomed out in the 60s and low 70s but a hotter day is ahead of us. We’ll heat up to the mid and upper 90s with a few spots closing in on 100. The wind picks up through the middle of the day, but it wont’ be too intense. There will be enough energy overhead for a few afternoon thunderstorms to pop up, and a few of those cells will be capable of strong downburst winds, so be able to head indoors if a storm gets close to your location.
Friday ups our day time highs a few degrees, meaning sporadic 100s in the area while we reach about 99 here in town. Precipitation will be on an isolated basis again, but for the weekend we’ll see triple-digits with no rain, as the high pressure system returns to the Panhandles.
We’ll see 100s going into next week, but a minor cool-down is on the way by Tuesday.
Stay cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few more storms this week
Amarillo62°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 20 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Dumas63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Hereford65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Dalhart63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Perryton70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Pampa66°F T-Storm Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
