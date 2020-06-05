Hello folks and good Friday morning. Thundershowers continue across the southeastern Texas Panhandle this morning, which will be dissipating close to sunrise and we’ll look for a humid morning under a clearing sky. The kind of heat we had yesterday before storms cooled us down, will come back this afternoon though fewer of us will see rain. A few storms will try to develop near the Texas-New Mexico border after 4 pm and those look to die out after sunset. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, so try to stay cool.
The energy needed for rain moves on for this weekend as we get breezy and stay hot, with highs in the 90s and a few 100s.
Next week, we’ll get closer to 100 here in town but then temperatures drop briefly from a dry frontal boundary Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few more storms before a hot and breezy weekend
Amarillo67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 23 mph SE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hello folks and good Friday morning. Thundershowers continue across the southeastern Texas Panhandle this morning, which will be dissipating close to sunrise and we’ll look for a humid morning under a clearing sky. The kind of heat we had yesterday before storms cooled us down, will come back this afternoon though fewer of us will see rain. A few storms will try to develop near the Texas-New Mexico border after 4 pm and those look to die out after sunset. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, so try to stay cool.