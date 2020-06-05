A few more storms before a hot and breezy weekend

Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
23 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Hello folks and good Friday morning. Thundershowers continue across the southeastern Texas Panhandle this morning, which will be dissipating close to sunrise and we’ll look for a humid morning under a clearing sky. The kind of heat we had yesterday before storms cooled us down, will come back this afternoon though fewer of us will see rain. A few storms will try to develop near the Texas-New Mexico border after 4 pm and those look to die out after sunset. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, so try to stay cool.

The energy needed for rain moves on for this weekend as we get breezy and stay hot, with highs in the 90s and a few 100s.

Next week, we’ll get closer to 100 here in town but then temperatures drop briefly from a dry frontal boundary Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

