A few more showers and chilly conditions today

Overcast

Amarillo

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
41°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday morning folks. The frontal boundary that split the area yesterday has moved to the south and we’re starting out colder. Temperatures rise from the 30s and low 40s with cloudy or foggy skies to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. We’ll keep the dreary weather and cool 40s around throughout the day as another round of rain moves through the Panhandles, with thunder from time to time. Severe weather is not likely.

Monday, the clouds clear away and highs improve to the 60s and 70s before temperatures take a slight dip for St. Patrick’s Day as we get the next chance for thundershowers. Rain chances drop off Thursday with drier and stronger winds.

Enjoy your day and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

