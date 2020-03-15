A few more showers and chilly conditions today

Good Sunday morning folks. The frontal boundary that split the area yesterday has moved to the south and we’re starting out colder. Temperatures rise from the 30s and low 40s with cloudy or foggy skies to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. We’ll keep the dreary weather and cool 40s around throughout the day as another round of rain moves through the Panhandles, with thunder from time to time. Severe weather is not likely.



Monday, the clouds clear away and highs improve to the 60s and 70s before temperatures take a slight dip for St. Patrick’s Day as we get the next chance for thundershowers. Rain chances drop off Thursday with drier and stronger winds.



Enjoy your day and stay warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin