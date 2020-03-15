A few more showers and chilly conditions today

Good Sunday morning folks. The frontal boundary that split the area yesterday has moved to the south and we’re starting out colder. Temperatures rise from the 30s and low 40s with cloudy or foggy skies to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. We’ll keep the dreary weather and cool 40s around throughout the day as another round of rain moves through the Panhandles, with thunder from time to time. Severe weather is not likely.
Monday, the clouds clear away and highs improve to the 60s and 70s before temperatures take a slight dip for St. Patrick’s Day as we get the next chance for thundershowers. Rain chances drop off Thursday with drier and stronger winds.
Enjoy your day and stay warm!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Amarillo41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Tonight
38°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Dumas37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Tonight
37°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Hereford45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Tonight
41°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Dalhart38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Tonight
38°F Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Perryton36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Tonight
37°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Pampa38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Tonight
39°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
