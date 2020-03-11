A few more nice days before rain and snow arrive

Good Wednesday morning everyone. We’re looking at a calmer day ahead but temperatures will still be nice. It’s light jacket or sweater weather early on, but as the day progresses, you can shed those as we heat up to highs in the upper 60s and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow starts off a bit more breezy but the rest of the day is looking pretty similar with highs in the low 70s.



The next upper-level low arrives early Friday morning, ushering in widespread rain showers for most of us, and even some snow for the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Accumulations look to be minor thanks to the warm ground temperatures at that point, but it’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Precipitation heads out of the area early Saturday morning, leading to a sunny afternoon as we warm up to the 60s.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin