A few more nice days before rain and snow arrive

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning everyone. We’re looking at a calmer day ahead but temperatures will still be nice. It’s light jacket or sweater weather early on, but as the day progresses, you can shed those as we heat up to highs in the upper 60s and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow starts off a bit more breezy but the rest of the day is looking pretty similar with highs in the low 70s.

The next upper-level low arrives early Friday morning, ushering in widespread rain showers for most of us, and even some snow for the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Accumulations look to be minor thanks to the warm ground temperatures at that point, but it’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Precipitation heads out of the area early Saturday morning, leading to a sunny afternoon as we warm up to the 60s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss