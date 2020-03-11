Good Wednesday morning everyone. We’re looking at a calmer day ahead but temperatures will still be nice. It’s light jacket or sweater weather early on, but as the day progresses, you can shed those as we heat up to highs in the upper 60s and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow starts off a bit more breezy but the rest of the day is looking pretty similar with highs in the low 70s.
The next upper-level low arrives early Friday morning, ushering in widespread rain showers for most of us, and even some snow for the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Accumulations look to be minor thanks to the warm ground temperatures at that point, but it’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Precipitation heads out of the area early Saturday morning, leading to a sunny afternoon as we warm up to the 60s.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few more nice days before rain and snow arrive
Amarillo48°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas40°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford47°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart39°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton39°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
