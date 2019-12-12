Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. It’s another chilly start with clouds hanging out above us but the wind won’t be so strong for today. We’ll look for a partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s, and then Friday looks to be even nicer and a bit warmer with more sunshine.
Saturday, temperatures drop back to the mid and upper 50s with more of a breeze from the south and then colder air pushes in for Sunday with the latest upper-level low. From Sunday night into Monday morning, we’ll see snow moving across mainly our northern counties and then it’ll be heading out by Monday afternoon. Of course, we’ll get cold with stronger winds from the north, as well. By Tuesday, the sunshine comes back as we thaw out to the mid 40s.
Have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few more mild days before colder weather
Amarillo37°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas29°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford35°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart27°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa36°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. It’s another chilly start with clouds hanging out above us but the wind won’t be so strong for today. We’ll look for a partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s, and then Friday looks to be even nicer and a bit warmer with more sunshine.