A few more mild days before colder weather

Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. It’s another chilly start with clouds hanging out above us but the wind won’t be so strong for today. We’ll look for a partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s, and then Friday looks to be even nicer and a bit warmer with more sunshine.



Saturday, temperatures drop back to the mid and upper 50s with more of a breeze from the south and then colder air pushes in for Sunday with the latest upper-level low. From Sunday night into Monday morning, we’ll see snow moving across mainly our northern counties and then it’ll be heading out by Monday afternoon. Of course, we’ll get cold with stronger winds from the north, as well. By Tuesday, the sunshine comes back as we thaw out to the mid 40s.



Have a great Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin