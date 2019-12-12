A few more mild days before colder weather

Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. It’s another chilly start with clouds hanging out above us but the wind won’t be so strong for today. We’ll look for a partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s, and then Friday looks to be even nicer and a bit warmer with more sunshine.

Saturday, temperatures drop back to the mid and upper 50s with more of a breeze from the south and then colder air pushes in for Sunday with the latest upper-level low. From Sunday night into Monday morning, we’ll see snow moving across mainly our northern counties and then it’ll be heading out by Monday afternoon. Of course, we’ll get cold with stronger winds from the north, as well. By Tuesday, the sunshine comes back as we thaw out to the mid 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

