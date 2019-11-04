A few beautiful November days

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It’s a mild and chilly morning so far, which will lead to a beautiful November afternoon. A weak cold front is moving in, but thankfully, it’ll be pretty calm, and temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s, with a few spots even topping out at 70.



Tonight, enough moisture moves in behind the front to allow for fog to develop while we will cool off to the 30s and 40s. Tuesday afternoon is looking pretty nice and sunny as the 60s return.



More moisture gets pumped into the Panhandles on Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead in the evening hours to allow for showers and a few thunderstorms. The precipitation continues into Thursday morning as a more windy cold front arrives, which will allow a wintry mix over our northern counties. Stay tuned for any changes in this forecast. The rest of Thursday looks to be cold and cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s, but warmer weather comes back going into the weekend.



Enjoy your day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin