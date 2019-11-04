A few beautiful November days

Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It’s a mild and chilly morning so far, which will lead to a beautiful November afternoon. A weak cold front is moving in, but thankfully, it’ll be pretty calm, and temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s, with a few spots even topping out at 70.

Tonight, enough moisture moves in behind the front to allow for fog to develop while we will cool off to the 30s and 40s. Tuesday afternoon is looking pretty nice and sunny as the 60s return.

More moisture gets pumped into the Panhandles on Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead in the evening hours to allow for showers and a few thunderstorms. The precipitation continues into Thursday morning as a more windy cold front arrives, which will allow a wintry mix over our northern counties. Stay tuned for any changes in this forecast. The rest of Thursday looks to be cold and cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s, but warmer weather comes back going into the weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

