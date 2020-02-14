A cool Valentine’s Day afternoon; a much nicer weekend

Overcast

Amarillo

20°F Overcast Feels like 7°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
34°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

22°F Overcast Feels like 8°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

27°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

24°F Overcast Feels like 12°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

22°F Overcast Feels like 10°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

22°F Overcast Feels like 11°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Happy Friday folks and happy Valentine’s Day! The cloudy and cold weather continues this morning so make sure to dress in layers. We’ll keep the clouds around for much of the day, with some sunshine coming through in the afternoon along with breezy winds. Temperatures get above freezing around 12 pm and then we’ll top out in the 40s and 50s with the warmest spots being to the west.

Saturday brings more warmth, as we heat up to the 50s and 60s under a much more sunny sky and then Sunday will be even nicer as we top out in the low 70s.

Presidents’ Day (Monday) looks to be about as warm for our southern counties while to the north, the next cold front arrives to drop highs several degrees. Tuesday continues the cooldown before we get our next chance at snow by midweek.

Have a wonderful weekend folks!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

