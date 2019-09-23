A cool start to Fall

Howdy folks and welcome to the first day of Fall! Today will be warmer than the end of Summer as the front that came through yesterday will be heading out. We’re starting off with clouds and some patchy fog in a few areas along with the coolest readings we’ve seen in quite some time. You may actually need a jacket before heading out. You certainly won’t need the extra layer in the afternoon, as we heat up to the 80s. Thunderstorms will be possible over the southern Texas Panhandle later today, but severe weather is not likely.

The warming trend continues tomorrow with highs closing in on 90. A few more storms could be seen in the area but on a very isolated basis.

The chance for rain starts to ramp up as we get closer to the weekend while highs start to come back down a few degrees.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

