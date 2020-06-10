Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The wind has died down and we’re starting out this June day rather chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s. You may want a jacket before heading outdoors but you won’t need one past mid-morning. A nice day is ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and 80s under a sunny sky. Oh, and the wind will be very mild, running at 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday brings back some familiar heat, as temperatures soar back to the 90s with somewhat stronger winds. We could see a few thunderstorms move over our northern counties in the evening but severe weather is not expected and they won’t last long after sundown. Friday looks to have the same heat, wind, and rain chances.
This weekend, we’ll continue with highs in the 90s and maybe a few 100s as well. Sunny weather takes us into next week.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A cool and calm morning ahead of a very nice day
