A cool and calm morning ahead of a very nice day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The wind has died down and we’re starting out this June day rather chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s. You may want a jacket before heading outdoors but you won’t need one past mid-morning. A nice day is ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and 80s under a sunny sky. Oh, and the wind will be very mild, running at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday brings back some familiar heat, as temperatures soar back to the 90s with somewhat stronger winds. We could see a few thunderstorms move over our northern counties in the evening but severe weather is not expected and they won’t last long after sundown. Friday looks to have the same heat, wind, and rain chances.

This weekend, we’ll continue with highs in the 90s and maybe a few 100s as well. Sunny weather takes us into next week.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss