A cold day before wintry weather tonight

Good Wednesday morning folks.
After the crazy wind yesterday, we’re starting off frigid with lows in the teens and 20s. At least the wind isn’t very strong at all. Clouds will spread across the High Plains as the day continues, and we’ll only heat up to the 30s and 40s.
In the evening, precipitation moves in, in the form of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, and all of this continues into Thanksgiving morning. Snow will fall over the northwestern Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and surrounding counties, while we see freezing rain or sleet generally along I-40 and Highway 60. Rain looks to be the case for our southeastern counties.
Travel tomorrow morning will be rough, with ice and snow on the roads. Plan on giving yourself plenty of time to drive and slow down if the road is slick.
Rain takes over for all of the area for Thanksgiving afternoon as we thaw out to the 30s and 40s again.
We have another round of rain likely Friday morning but temperatures won’t be getting down to freezing. That afternoon, we’ll heat up to the 50s.
This weekend brings strong winds again for Saturday but calmer weather for Sunday and the early part of next week.
Stay safe and stay warm friends.
Meteorologist Chris Martin