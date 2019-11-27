A cold day before wintry weather tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening will give way to a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Good Wednesday morning folks.

After the crazy wind yesterday, we’re starting off frigid with lows in the teens and 20s. At least the wind isn’t very strong at all. Clouds will spread across the High Plains as the day continues, and we’ll only heat up to the 30s and 40s.

In the evening, precipitation moves in, in the form of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, and all of this continues into Thanksgiving morning. Snow will fall over the northwestern Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and surrounding counties, while we see freezing rain or sleet generally along I-40 and Highway 60. Rain looks to be the case for our southeastern counties.

Travel tomorrow morning will be rough, with ice and snow on the roads. Plan on giving yourself plenty of time to drive and slow down if the road is slick.

Rain takes over for all of the area for Thanksgiving afternoon as we thaw out to the 30s and 40s again.

We have another round of rain likely Friday morning but temperatures won’t be getting down to freezing. That afternoon, we’ll heat up to the 50s.

This weekend brings strong winds again for Saturday but calmer weather for Sunday and the early part of next week.

Stay safe and stay warm friends.

Meteorologist Chris Martin